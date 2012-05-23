SEOUL, May 23 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
May 23 -382.0* 177.6 168.3
May 22 -3.9 -51.8 109.5
May 21 -57.9 12.5 87.0
May 18 -429.8 134.7 288.6
May 17 -51.4 129.4 107.5
May 16 -491.2 31.8 272.3
May 15 -184.5 32.2 24.1
May 14 -157.2 116.9 93.9
May 11 -167.4 -23.4 267.2
May 10 -207.8 135.5 244.4
May 09 -343.7 -56.3 219.4
May 08 -323.2 94.7 134.1
May 07 -442.5 124.3 456.4
May 04 -96.5 63.6 44.1
May 03 -132.7 14.7 28.5
May 02 -131.9 60.6 127.7
Month to date-3,603.7 997.0 2,673.0
Year to date 7,454.6 -2,035.8 -2,236.0
Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors have been net sellers for 16 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
3,603.7 billion won ($3.10 billion).
($1 = 1163.4000 Korean won)
(Reporting By Iktae Park)