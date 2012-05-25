SEOUL, May 25 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
May 25 -137.2* 216.7 -46.9
May 24 -232.2 145.9 4.1
May 23 -382.0 177.6 168.3
May 22 -3.9 -51.8 109.5
May 21 -57.9 12.5 87.0
May 18 -429.8 134.7 288.6
May 17 -51.4 129.4 107.5
May 16 -491.2 31.8 272.3
May 15 -184.5 32.2 24.1
May 14 -157.2 116.9 93.9
May 11 -167.4 -23.4 267.2
May 10 -207.8 135.5 244.4
May 09 -343.7 -56.3 219.4
May 08 -323.2 94.7 134.1
May 07 -442.5 124.3 456.4
Month to date-3,973.5 1,360.1 2,630.0
Year to date 7,084.7 -1,672.5 -2,279.0
Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors have been net sellers for 18 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
3,973.5 billion won ($3.37 billion)
($1 = 1180.3000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)