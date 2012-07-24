SEOUL, July 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jul 24 3.1 -36.4 30.0 Jul 23 -167.4 -106.6 264.5 Jul 20 192.5 -68.2 -138.7 Jul 19 73.2 287.2 -340.7 Jul 18 -43.0 -191.9 225.5 Jul 17 318.1 583.7 -216.5 Jul 16 -84.6 47.8 31.8 Jul 13 -335.5 432.4 -126.9 Jul 12 -241.4 -141.2 491.6 Jul 11 -226.8 -13.2 230.6 Jul 10 -116.2 -24.5 172.0 Jul 9 -334.5 -43.6 245.7 Jul 6 18.1 -160.3 188.0 Jul 5 14.0 185.8 -165.5 Jul 4 173.3 98.4 -148.8 Jul 3 24.5 311.1 -414.6 Month to date -510.7 1,135.9 162.3 Year to date 5,230.7 2,003.3 -3,683.0 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Laeticia OCk)