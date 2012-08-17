SEOUL, August 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 17 323.4* -47.9 -241.2 Aug 16 321.8 -107.7 -196.7 Aug 14 390.0 -54.7 -324.9 Aug 13 238.8 -231.3 -5.7 Aug 10 621.3 -265.8 -333.4 Aug 09 1,474.3 -112.4 -1,325.2 Aug 08 690.9 60.2 -751.9 Aug 07 51.0 149.6 -192.2 Aug 06 153.9 370.1 -513.9 Aug 03 -55.3 12.8 40.7 Aug 02 197.8 10.9 -202.1 Aug 01 40.4 199.9 -235.4 Jul 31 613.6 479.6 -1,069.7 Jul 30 475.7 -55.7 -416.4 Jul 27 489.6 244.7 -717.7 Month to date 4,448.4 -16.3 -4,282.0 Year to date 11,118.2 2,931.2 -10,292.0 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 9 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 4265.4 billion won ($3.76 billion)worth. ($1 = 1133.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jane Chung)