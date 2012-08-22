SEOUL, August 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 22 174.8* -165.2 11.0 Aug 21 250.9 -58.4 -176.4 Aug 20 7.7 28.7 -37.0 Aug 17 491.6 -20.0 -241.4 Aug 16 321.8 -107.7 -196.7 Aug 14 390.0 -54.7 -324.9 Aug 13 238.8 -231.3 -5.7 Aug 10 621.3 -265.8 -333.4 Aug 09 1,474.3 -112.4 -1,325.2 Aug 08 690.9 60.2 -751.9 Aug 07 51.0 149.6 -192.2 Aug 06 153.9 370.1 -513.9 Aug 03 -55.3 12.8 40.7 Aug 02 197.8 10.9 -202.1 Aug 01 40.4 199.9 -235.4 Month to date 5,050.0 -183.1 -4,484.6 Year to date 11,719.8 2,764.4 -10,494.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 12 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 4867 billion won ($4.30 billion)worth. ($1 = 1131.0750 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim)