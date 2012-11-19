SEOUL, Nov 19 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 19 -136.7* 171.7 -38.5 Nov 16 -133.7 167.9 -38.5 Nov 15 -257.7 182.6 31.6 Nov 14 -70.5 103.8 -45.0 Nov 13 -476.0 -17.5 9.6 Nov 12 -155.1 104.8 36.9 Nov 9 -265.0 59.1 189.1 Nov 8 -117.8 -301.2 400.6 Nov 7 132.9 -33.0 -106.6 Nov 6 3.8 164.3 -167.0 Nov 5 -52.8 -11.2 72.0 Nov 2 141.0 401.7 -197.1 Nov 1 208.8 -381.8 162.3 Oct 31 -40.3 214.5 -165.7 Oct 30 103.2 27.7 -134.3 Month to date -703.2 611.1 309.5 Year to date 13,701.4 2,638.4 -10,767.7 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors have been net sellers for 8 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1612.5 billion won ($1.48 billion)worth. ($1 = 1092.2250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jane Chung)