SEOUL, Dec 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 17 157.7* -113.5 -26.2 Dec 14 80.2 -81.8 15.1 Dec 13 534.8 -23.9 -485.9 Dec 12 209.8 55.9 -244.7 Dec 11 202.9 80.9 -280.9 Dec 10 278.7 -255.3 -20.7 Dec 07 202.3 91.2 -304.5 Dec 06 212.9 -11.0 -207.0 Dec 05 136.8 80.7 -161.9 Dec 04 95.1 -93.4 2.6 Dec 03 272.6 -194.5 -66.3 Nov 30 90.9 95.5 -191.3 Nov 29 45.2 261.6 -328.1 Nov 28 -262.2 164.5 74.1 Nov 27 -67.1 382.8 -316.0 Nov 26 27.7 67.6 -93.7 Month to date 2,383.8 -464.8 -1,780.5 Year to date 16,266.5 3,426.5 -14,048.5 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 13 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 2519.9 billion won ($2.34 billion) worth. ($1 = 1074.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim)