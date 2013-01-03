BRIEF-Horizon North Logistics announces recent contract award
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award
SEOUL, Jan 3 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 3 99.5 -48.9 -44.6 Jan 2 174.0 76.4 -252.5 Dec 28 -28.0 179.2 -139.8 Dec 27 -167.2 45.4 128.7 Dec 26 239.3 252.9 -477.0 Dec 24 224.7 14.3 -225.3 Dec 21 379.3 -72.6 -237.8 Dec 20 312.9 175.4 -291.7 Dec 18 220.8 37.5 -258.7 Dec 17 171.6 -127.4 -26.3 Dec 14 80.2 -81.8 15.1 Dec 13 534.8 -23.9 -485.9 Dec 12 209.8 55.9 -244.7 Dec 11 202.9 80.9 -280.9 Dec 10 278.7 -255.3 -20.7 Dec 07 202.3 91.2 -304.5 Month to date 273.5 27.4 -297.0 Year to date 273.5 27.4 -297.0 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Daum Kim)
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award
June 2 Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street which rose after a batch of economic data suggested that the economy was picking up speed. Gains are however expected to be kept in check as concerns about an oversupplied commodity market continue to drag down prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 17 points to 5,770, a 31.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index