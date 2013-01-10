SEOUL, Jan 10 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 10 -8.7 -32.2 44.1 Jan 9 10.5 -132.4 131.1 Jan 8 45.9 -112.8 78.4 Jan 7 -33.4 14.3 25.6 Jan 4 54.4 -134.9 86.5 Jan 3 111.1 -70.0 -44.6 Jan 2 174.0 76.4 -252.5 Dec 28 -28.0 179.2 -139.8 Dec 27 -167.2 45.4 128.7 Dec 26 239.3 252.9 -477.0 Dec 24 224.7 14.3 -225.3 Dec 21 379.3 -72.6 -237.8 Dec 20 312.9 175.4 -291.7 Dec 18 220.8 37.5 -258.7 Dec 17 171.6 -127.4 -26.3 Dec 14 80.2 -81.8 15.1 Month to date 353.7 -391.6 68.6 Year to date 353.7 -391.6 68.6 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Daum Kim)