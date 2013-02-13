SEOUL, Feb 13 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 13 112.5* 242.5 -355.0 Feb 12 125.5 -152.1 11.9 Feb 8 55.2 63.0 -133.2 Feb 7 77.1 -89.5 14.5 Feb 6 -81.0 -17.5 106.6 Feb 5 5.4 -127.8 125.6 Feb 4 48.0 -71.5 16.6 Feb 1 -30.2 1.8 3.8 Jan 31 -81.2 127.2 -49.6 Jan 30 -83.6 156.1 -65.1 Jan 29 -36.5 216.5 -176.7 Jan 28 -490.7 415.8 71.2 Jan 25 -490.0 131.9 350.7 Jan 24 -193.6 37.4 172.0 Jan 23 16.3 -119.6 120.6 Jan 22 -203.2 220.8 6.0 Month to date 312.6 -151.1 -209.2 Year to date -1,575.8 798.9 867.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 4 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 370.3 billion won ($339.50 million) worth. ($1 = 1090.7250 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)