SEOUL, Feb 14 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 14 76.4* 38.1 -123.1 Feb 13 109.9 247.0 -356.9 Feb 12 125.5 -152.1 11.9 Feb 8 55.2 63.0 -133.2 Feb 7 77.1 -89.5 14.5 Feb 6 -81.0 -17.5 106.6 Feb 5 5.4 -127.8 125.6 Feb 4 48.0 -71.5 16.6 Feb 1 -30.2 1.8 3.8 Jan 31 -81.2 127.2 -49.6 Jan 30 -83.6 156.1 -65.1 Jan 29 -36.5 216.5 -176.7 Jan 28 -490.7 415.8 71.2 Jan 25 -490.0 131.9 350.7 Month to date 386.3 -108.4 -334.2 Year to date -1,502.1 841.6 742.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 5 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 444.1 billion won ($408.57 million) worth. ($1 = 1086.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim)