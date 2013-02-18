BRIEF-Everfest files to say it raised $6.5 million in equity financing
* Files to say it raised $6.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ru81CG)
SEOUL, Feb 18 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 18 16.8 34.8 -52.3 Feb 15 -2.0 56.2 -60.8 Feb 14 90.8 22.7 -122.1 Feb 13 109.9 247.0 -356.9 Feb 12 125.5 -152.1 11.9 Feb 8 55.2 63.0 -133.2 Feb 7 77.1 -89.5 14.5 Feb 6 -81.0 -17.5 106.6 Feb 5 5.4 -127.8 125.6 Feb 4 48.0 -71.5 16.6 Feb 1 -30.2 1.8 3.8 Jan 31 -81.2 127.2 -49.6 Jan 30 -83.6 156.1 -65.1 Jan 29 -36.5 216.5 -176.7 Month to date 415.5 -32.9 -446.3 Year to date -1472.8 917.2 630.5 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based Baltic Leasing LLC's upcoming issue of RUB4 billion fixed-rate unsecured amortising bonds series BO-P01 an expected long-term rating of 'BB-(EXP)'. The bonds will have a tenor of three years with a quarterly amortisation of principal starting from March 2019. The coupon rate is yet to be determined. Proceeds from the issues will be used solely for Baltic Leasing LLC's corpo