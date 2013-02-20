SEOUL, Feb 20 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Feb 20 569.8* 239.4 -761.1
Feb 19 63.3 8.4 -65.5
Feb 18 16.1 43.1 -59.9
Feb 15 -2.0 56.2 -60.8
Feb 14 90.8 22.7 -122.1
Feb 13 109.9 247.0 -356.9
Feb 12 125.5 -152.1 11.9
Feb 8 55.2 63.0 -133.2
Feb 7 77.1 -89.5 14.5
Feb 6 -81.0 -17.5 106.6
Feb 5 5.4 -127.8 125.6
Feb 4 48.0 -71.5 16.6
Feb 1 -30.2 1.8 3.8
Jan 31 -81.2 127.2 -49.6
Jan 30 -83.6 156.1 -65.1
Month to date 1,048.0 223.2 -1,280.4
Year to date -840.4 1,173.2 -203.5
Source: The Korea Exchange
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
649.2 billion Korean won ($600.49 million) worth.
($1 = 1081.1250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Narae Kim)