SEOUL, Feb 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 21 269.5* -264.0 12.6 Feb 20 583.0 226.0 -760.9 Feb 19 63.3 8.4 -65.5 Feb 18 16.1 43.1 -59.9 Feb 15 -2.0 56.2 -60.8 Feb 14 90.8 22.7 -122.1 Feb 13 109.9 247.0 -356.9 Feb 12 125.5 -152.1 11.9 Feb 8 55.2 63.0 -133.2 Feb 7 77.1 -89.5 14.5 Feb 6 -81.0 -17.5 106.6 Feb 5 5.4 -127.8 125.6 Feb 4 48.0 -71.5 16.6 Feb 1 -30.2 1.8 3.8 Jan 31 -81.2 127.2 -49.6 Month to date 1,330.6 -54.3 -1,267.6 Year to date -557.8 895.7 -190.8 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 4 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 931.9 billion won ($864.19 million) worth. ($1 = 1078.3500 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim)