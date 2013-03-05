SEOUL, Mar 5 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 5 89.4* -75.1 -4.2 Mar 4 416.1 -418.4 15.0 Feb 28 204.2 282.8 -459.4 Feb 27 -17.9 63.5 -50.2 Feb 26 -38.2 23.3 135.2 Feb 25 37.7 -98.9 72.0 Feb 22 25.7 188.0 -196.9 Feb 21 283.8 -279.9 14.1 Feb 20 583.0 226.0 -760.9 Feb 19 63.3 8.4 -65.5 Feb 18 16.1 43.1 -59.9 Feb 15 -2.0 56.2 -60.8 Feb 14 90.8 22.7 -122.1 Feb 13 109.9 247.0 -356.9 Feb 12 125.5 -152.1 11.9 Feb 8 55.2 63.0 -133.2 Month to date 505.5 -493.5 10.9 Year to date 173.5 845.0 -677.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 709.7 billion won ($649.22 million) worth. ($1 = 1093.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim)