Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
SEOUL, Aug 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 12 -55.4* 92.9 -40.8 Aug 9 -44.6 -4.2 46.2 Aug 8 -162.9 120.7 36.3 Aug 7 -126.0 -70.6 204.7 Aug 6 -152.4 106.9 46.7 Aug 5 90.9 -93.4 3.5 Aug 2 87.5 -25.1 -50.7 Aug 1 63.4 -11.2 -52.5 Jul 31 12.0 102.6 -111.2 Jul 30 98.5 237.5 -314.9 Jul 29 80.5 -136.6 52.9 Jul 26 210.0 -111.4 -96.9 Jul 25 158.3 73.4 -78.6 Jul 24 188.8 17.8 -202.3 Jul 23 320.8 30.4 -332.2 Jul 22 22.0 143.9 -151.6 Month to date -299.4 115.8 193.5 Year to date -9,510.8 9,251.1 824.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 5 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 541.3 billion won ($486.66 million)worth. ($1 = 1112.2750 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The shareholders of Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan, an Islamic lender, approved on Sunday the issuance of sukuk worth up to $2 billion to meet the bank's liquidity needs.