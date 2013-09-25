SEOUL, Sept 25 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sep 25 191.6* -293.0 116.9 Sep 24 77.8 -103.5 44.2 Sep 23 312.7 -270.1 -44.1 Sep 17 390.9 -320.0 -78.3 Sep 16 509.8 -204.3 -286.3 Sep 13 412.6 -373.9 -12.3 Sep 12 1,430.9 -1,031.4 -355.4 Sep 11 694.9 -333.3 -344.3 Sep 10 862.1 -304.0 -450.8 Sep 9 567.7 -122.0 -413.6 Sep 6 500.8 -229.0 -238.3 Sep 5 516.5 -113.7 -375.2 Sep 4 260.4 128.7 -77.1 Sep 3 230.2 46.1 -289.5 Sep 2 81.5 43.2 -129.1 Month to date 7,040.5 -3,480.2 -2,933.2 Year to date -3.8 5,632.8 -4,320.2 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 21 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 8.567 trillion won ($528.77 million) worth. ($1 = 1072.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)