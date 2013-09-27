SEOUL, Sept 27 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sep 27 205.5* -104.6 -93.4 Sep 26 210.4 -96.7 -117.1 Sep 25 240.5 -330.4 116.8 Sep 24 77.8 -103.5 44.2 Sep 23 312.7 -270.1 -44.1 Sep 17 390.9 -320.0 -78.3 Sep 16 509.8 -204.3 -286.3 Sep 13 412.6 -373.9 -12.3 Sep 12 1,430.9 -1,031.4 -355.4 Sep 11 694.9 -333.3 -344.3 Sep 10 862.1 -304.0 -450.8 Sep 9 567.7 -122.0 -413.6 Sep 6 500.8 -229.0 -238.3 Sep 5 516.5 -113.7 -375.2 Sep 4 260.4 128.7 -77.1 Month to date 7,505.4 -3,718.9 -3,174+210.4+143.8 Year to date 461.0 5,394.0 -4,530.8 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 23 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 9.031 trillion won ($8.40 billion)worth. ($1 = 1075.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)