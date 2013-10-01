SEOUL, Oct 1 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 1 149.9* 10.3 -148.2 Sep 30 112.0 -85.5 3.7 Sep 27 224.3 -125.7 -93.6 Sep 26 210.4 -96.7 -117.1 Sep 25 240.5 -330.4 116.8 Sep 24 77.8 -103.5 44.2 Sep 23 312.7 -270.1 -44.1 Sep 17 390.9 -320.0 -78.3 Sep 16 509.8 -204.3 -286.3 Sep 13 412.6 -373.9 -12.3 Sep 12 1,430.9 -1,031.4 -355.4 Sep 11 694.9 -333.3 -344.3 Sep 10 862.1 -304.0 -450.8 Sep 9 567.7 -122.0 -413.6 Sep 6 500.8 -229.0 -238.3 Month to date 149.9 10.3 -148.2 Year to date 741.7 5,297.7 -4,675.4 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 25 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 9.313 trillion won ($8.67 billion) worth. ($1 = 1074.6750 Korean won) (Reporting by Michelle Kim)