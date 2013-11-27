SEOUL, Nov 27 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 27 -88.9 184.1 -103.9 Nov 26 9.4 20.2 -36.1 Nov 25 84.8 74.0 -143.8 Nov 22 -23.2 104.6 -83.4 Nov 21 -229.3 -56.1 255.1 Nov 20 86.7 -107.4 100.4 Nov 19 247.9 135.5 -367.9 Nov 18 -11.0 61.2 -45.3 Nov 15 60.5 186.4 -243.2 Nov 14 -70.0 -86.7 149.4 Nov 13 -185.4 -53.9 231.9 Nov 12 -7.6 40.1 -38.8 Nov 11 -64.3 -9.4 91.5 Nov 8 -270.2 -90.2 207.9 Nov 7 -55.3 -116.0 176.5 Month to date -572.4 166.2 525.4 Year to date 4,729.8 1,656.0 -4,510.8 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Jinsol Lee)