SEOUL, March 27 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 27 241.9 -43.0 -210.9 Mar 26 80.5 203.2 -300.8 Mar 25 -87.0 81.2 -11.4 Mar 24 42.3 51.6 -109.7 Mar 21 -70.2 113.9 -29.4 Mar 20 -210.9 -42.6 239.8 Mar 19 -67.0 55.5 -14.2 Mar 18 -148.8 203.6 -80.2 Mar 17 -229.6 170.4 29.0 Mar 14 -477.3 226.5 227.5 Mar 13 -498.1 258.0 225.9 Mar 12 -264.6 -169.4 489.0 Mar 11 -42.1 -80.1 107.6 Mar 10 -34.1 -265.9 301.5 Month to date -1,687.6 396.7 1,106.1 Year to date -4,056.1 1,220.5 2,493.2 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Michelle Kim)