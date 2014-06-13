China stocks steady, sentiment still soured
SHANGHAI, April 25 China stocks steadied on Tuesday following a sharp sell-off the previous session.
SEOUL, June 13 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 13 -254.5 -85.9 359.5 June 12 11.7 -159.5 152.0 June 11 144.7 -71.0 -128.0 June 10 214.9 8.4 -222.7 June 9 20.0 -4.7 -18.8 June 5 65.8 -435.0 186.7 June 3 17.2 -59.6 44.2 June 2 213.6 -161.1 -57.5 May 30 31.7 32.4 79.9 May 29 99.3 -66.0 -14.7 May 28 115.5 66.9 -173.9 May 27 21.8 -87.6 73.7 May 26 55.1 -75.2 24.8 May 23 133.9 -66.4 -61.0 May 22 290.9 -48.4 -234.4 Month to date 433.3 -897.6 315.4 Year to date 1,674.4 -2,491.9 894.4 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)
SHANGHAI, April 25 China stocks steadied on Tuesday following a sharp sell-off the previous session.
* March quarter interest earned 40.17 billion rupees versus 39.84 billion rupees year ago