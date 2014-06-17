UPDATE 1-Greece calls for debt relief as bailout talks resume in Athens
* Says Greece to return to bond markets after bailout review (Adds PM's quotes)
SEOUL, June 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 17 14.3 -26.1 11.4 June 16 37.2 4.4 -12.2 June 13 -255.1 -85.0 359.8 June 12 11.7 -159.5 152.0 June 11 144.7 -71.0 -128.0 June 10 214.9 8.4 -222.7 June 9 20.0 -4.7 -18.8 June 5 65.8 -435.0 186.7 June 3 17.2 -59.6 44.2 June 2 213.6 -161.1 -57.5 May 30 31.7 32.4 79.9 May 29 99.3 -66.0 -14.7 May 28 115.5 66.9 -173.9 May 27 21.8 -87.6 73.7 May 26 55.1 -75.2 24.8 Month to date 484.2 -918.3 314.9 Year to date 1,725.3 -2,512.7 893.9 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)
* Says Greece to return to bond markets after bailout review (Adds PM's quotes)
BOSTON/DETROIT, April 25 Greenlight Capital, which has been pressuring General Motors Co to restructure its share class, said on Tuesday it believed the automaker's shareholders will vote in their best financial interests and support the hedge fund's two-class stock proposal and nominees for the board.