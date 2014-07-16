BRIEF-Axis Bank sees FY18 credit cost at between 175 bps and 225 bps
* Exec says doesn't intend to continue with "watch list" construct beyond FY18
SEOUL, July 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 16 161.9 -126.3 -35.1 July 15 281.6 -148.0 -140.8 July 14 -7.0 -9.5 23.1 July 11 67.1 -253.5 203.3 July 10 187.8 -246.9 76.0 July 9 -70.2 -108.5 187.1 July 8 96.8 -133.1 27.3 July 7 187.5 -249.5 70.3 July 4 33.0 -64.8 31.5 July 3 157.6 -116.8 -23.8 July 2 312.5 -50.0 -244.5 July 1 100.4 -127.9 38.5 June 30 190.4 26.6 -200.6 June 27 309.5 164.6 -466.2 June 26 92.8 105.8 -177.8 Month to date 1,509.0 -1,634.7 212.9 Year to date 3,872.3 -3,621.3 307.3 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)
FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Bank is considering whether it needs to move thousands of staff from London to Frankfurt following Britain's decision to leave the European Union, one of its top executives said.