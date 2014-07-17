BRIEF-TRIUMPH BANCORP REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33
* TRIUMPH BANCORP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $6.1 MILLION AND 2016 ANNUAL NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $19.8 MILLION
SEOUL, July 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 17 226.2 -118.1 -110.2 July 16 155.1 -120.3 -34.9 July 15 281.6 -148.0 -140.8 July 14 -7.0 -9.5 23.1 July 11 67.1 -253.5 203.3 July 10 187.8 -246.9 76.0 July 9 -70.2 -108.5 187.1 July 8 96.8 -133.1 27.3 July 7 187.5 -249.5 70.3 July 4 33.0 -64.8 31.5 July 3 157.6 -116.8 -23.8 July 2 312.5 -50.0 -244.5 July 1 100.4 -127.9 38.5 June 30 190.4 26.6 -200.6 June 27 309.5 164.6 -466.2 Month to date 1,728.3 -1,746.8 102.9 Year to date 4,091.7 -3,733.4 197.3 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 663 billion won ($644.35 million) worth. ($1 = 1028.9500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Sohee Kim)
* TRIUMPH BANCORP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $6.1 MILLION AND 2016 ANNUAL NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $19.8 MILLION
BOSTON, Jan 23 Smarting from its biggest-ever yearly loss, hedge fund Viking Global Investors has reordered its stock picking team and plans to invest more money in financial and consumer stocks and less in pharmaceutical stocks, its co-founder told clients.
Jan 23 Former Morgan Stanley executive Greg Fleming has joined asset management firm Axiom Capital Management, according to a regulatory filing, offering the first hint of what his life after Wall Street might look like.