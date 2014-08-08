SEOUL, Aug 8 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 08 -204.0 -74.0 273.3 Aug 07 -49.7 -130.5 186.2 Aug 06 184.0 7.0 81.1 Aug 05 120.6 -310.4 268.2 Aug 04 221.2 -252.9 25.9 Aug 01 -65.0 253.6 -181.7 July 31 494.0 -154.2 -317.0 July 30 623.9 -34.9 -575.6 July 29 363.8 131.0 -475.3 July 28 177.9 120.5 -266.2 July 25 50.4 96.2 -80.1 July 24 175.7 -167.9 1.0 July 23 101.8 -29.7 -63.1 July 22 133.5 -70.3 -58.5 July 21 98.2 -134.6 42.0 Month to date 207.1 -507.1 652.9 Year to date 6,640.6 -4,741.1 -813.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)