SEOUL, April 7 South Korean shares were little changed on Monday as investors awaited market heavyweight Samsung Electronics' guidance on first-quarter earnings.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 1,989.70 points.

Foreign investors extended their net buying streak to a ninth session, purchasing a net 159 billion won ($150.93 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

Meanwhile, the local currency was quoted at 1,055.4 against the dollar at the end of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent from Friday's closing level of 1,053.5.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the biggest component in the KOSPI, is due to release its first-quarter earnings guidance early on Tuesday.

($1 = 1053.5000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)