SEOUL, April 9 Seoul shares inched up on
Wednesday as steelmakers rallied on hopes of improving Chinese
demand, but the won's rise to near six-year highs dented
heavyweight exporters and capped the index.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.3 percent at 1,998.95 points.
Steelmaker POSCO gained 2.8 percent on hopes of
stronger demand from China while automaker Hyundai Motor Co
fell 2 percent on concerns over eroding price
competitiveness on the won's rise.
The local currency was quoted at 1,041.4 against
the dollar at the end of onshore trade, the strongest close
since Aug. 14 2008, and up 1 percent from Tuesday's finish of
1,052.2.
Foreign investors bought a net 344.9 billion won ($327.7
million) worth of KOSPI shares, marking their 11th straight day
of net buying and bringing the total net inflow to more than 2.5
trillion won during the period.
($1 = 1052.3500 Korean Won)
