(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, April 4 The South Korean won rose
on Friday to log its best week in seven months on persistent
foreign net inflows to the stock market, although the main share
index finished a tad lower on the day on profit-taking before
the release of U.S. jobs data.
The local currency was quoted at 1,053.5 against
the dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.4 percent from
Thursday's closing level of 1,057.9.
The won posted a weekly rise for a second straight week, up
1.5 percent, its strongest weekly gain since early September.
Stocks fell as investors locked in profits from recent
gains, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
closing down 0.3 percent at 1,988.09 points. But on a
weekly basis, the index posted a 0.4 percent gain, rising for a
third straight week.
Foreign net inflows limited the day's losses, as foreign
investors purchased a net 106.2 billion won ($100 million) worth
of KOSPI shares, extending their net buying streak to an eighth
session. Foreign investors have purchased nearly 2 trillion won
during the span so far.
($1 = 1057.9500 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)