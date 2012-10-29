(Refiles to fix formatting)
SEOUL Oct 29 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was down 0.06 percent at 1,890.31 as of 0507 GMT.
Stocks on the move on Monday include:
**KIA MOTORS **
Shares in Kia Motors fell 4 percent to trade at
59,600 won, a 14-month low.
The carmaker posted on Friday a smaller-than-expected profit
margin of 7.4 percent for the third quarter, hit harder by
labour strikes in South Korea than its sibling Hyundai Motor
.
Hyundai Motor was trading 3.1 percent lower, weighed by Kia
results.
"Investors are overreacting to (Kia's) third-quarter
earnings. If you take into account the strikes and the wage
negotiations, the earnings were not that bad," said Ahn
Sang-jun, an analyst at Tongyang Securities.
**LG DISPLAY **
Shares in LG Display jumped 5.6 percent after the
company posted its first quarterly profit in two years on
Friday, prompting several brokerages to raise their price target
for the South Korean panel maker.
Shares of the company are trading at over 32,150 won, their
highest since July 2011.
LG Display on Friday reported 253 billion won ($230 million)
in operating profit for the July-September period on strong
demand from Apple Inc.
The South Korean firm is expected to further benefit from an
increase in sales of tablets and smartphones, which run on its
display panels.
(Reporting by Somang Yang and Seongwon Chang; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)