SEOUL, March 21 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was up 0.2 percent at 1,963.48 as of 0047 GMT. The
index opened up 0.5 percent.
Stocks on the move on Thursday include:
**AHNLAB DECLINES**
Ahnlab fell as much as 4.8 percent after the
online security firm said its servers were used to spread
malicious codes which paralyzed personal computers at some of
the major broadcasters and banks on Wednesday.
Ahnlab said in a statement early on Thursday that the IDs
and passwords of server managers at affected firms were
allegedly stolen, but there is no loophole in its servers used
to install and update vaccines.
Ahnlab, whose biggest shareholder Ahn Chul-soo bowed out of
a presidential race last year, said it offered vaccines to fix
malicious codes on Wednesday.
Shares in Alnlab were down 3.6 percent at of 77,100 Korean
won, paring Wednesday's gains of 6.5 percent stemming from
expectations of demand for online security software following
the hacking incident.
**STX PAN OCEAN RISES ON TALK OF CASH HELP**
STX Pan Ocean rose 3.5 percent on reports that
its creditors may inject as much as 300 billion won ($268.77
million) into the cash-strapped shipper.
Local news service Edaily reported on Wednesday that Korea
Development Bank may finance 150 billion won while other
creditors will stump up the additional 150 billion won to help
the shipper meet existing commitments.
A Korea Development Bank spokesman said the bank was
reviewing whether to provide funding for STX Pan Ocean but
nothing had yet been decided. ($1 = 1116.2000 Korean won)
(Reporting bstx pan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)