SEOUL Nov 30 South Korea's main KOSPI share index inched up 0.03 percent to 1,935.37 as of 0203 GMT. The junior Kosdaq market index was up 0.43 percent at 498.87.

Stocks on the move on Friday include:

**AEROSPACE STOCKS TUMBLE BY 15 PCT**

A number of aerospace-related shares plunged by the daily limit of 15 percent on Friday after South Korea called off the launch of its first space rocket because of a glitch in the propulsion system.

No new launch schedule has been set after the country's third failed attempt to put the civil rocket into orbit.

Vitzro Tech and Hanyang ENG were among the stocks that suffered falls of about 15 percent. (Reporting By Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jijo Jacob)