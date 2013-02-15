SEOUL Feb 15 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was up 0.05 percent at 1,980.69 on Friday.
Stocks on the move include:
**SSANGYONG MOTOR SOARS**
Ssangyong Motor Co surged as much as 12.3
percent after the automaker said its top shareholder India's
Mahindra & Mahindra would participate in its new share
issue worth $73.73 million.
"Ssangyong shares are getting a lift from expectations that
the investment would improve financial structure of the
automaker," said Kim Seung-hwan, an analyst at Golden Bridge
Investment & Securities.
"But the rally will be short-term, as labour issues remain
unresolved and uncertainty lingers whether the automaker will be
able to introduce competitive models," he said.
Ssangyong Motor shares were trading up 4.9 percent at 6,630
Korean won ($6.12) at 0047 GMT.
($1 = 1083.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting By Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jijo Jacob)