SEOUL, Nov 14 Seoul shares are likely to open higher on Monday after the Italian Senate's approval of economic reforms gave investors some relief from worries about the euro zone's debt crisis and lifted Wall Street shares.

"The market will probably open higher after last week's sharp falls and on positive developments in Italy and Greece over the weekend," said Lee Seung-woo, a market analyst at Daewoo Securities.

Italy's Senate approved economic reforms intended to reverse a collapse of market confidence on Friday, kicking off a rapid transition that will end the Berlusconi era and clear the way for an emergency government within days.

In Athens, former European Central Bank policymaker Lucas Papademos was sworn in as Greek prime minister after days of political wrangling, tasked with meeting the terms of bailout plan to avert bankruptcy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 2.77 percent or 50.20 points at 1,863.45 points on Friday, but still fell 3.37 percent on the week, its biggest weekly loss in seven.

"I am not overly optimistic. Global economies continue to struggle. The market's gains may offer profit-taking opportunities," Lee added. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:03 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,263.85 1.95% 24.160 USD/JPY 77.20 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.057 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,787.32 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $98.99 1.24% 1.210 DOW JONES 12153.68 2.19% 259.89 ASIA ADRS 118.27 1.65% 1.92 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall Street gains for week as Italy fears ebb >Bond prices fall, Europe to remain key driver >Euro climbs vs dollar, market awaits Italy auction >Oil up as EU jitters ease, U.S. consumers brighten

STOCKS TO WATCH

UTILITY FIRMS

South Korea, heavily dependent on energy imports, will invest about 10.2 trillion won ($9 billion) in building a 2.5-gigawatt wind power generation complex through 2019 to diversify its energy resources, the Ministry of Knowledge Economy said late on Friday.

SK TELECOM

SK Telecom has been named preferred bidder for control of Hynix Semiconductor, a major Hynix shareholder said on Friday, ending years of struggle to find a new owner for the world's No.2 computer memory chipmaker.

Fitch Ratings has placed SK Telecom on negative rating watch.

HYUNDAI MOTOR

The automaker said it would offer a lifetime warranty and cut the price of its Sonata Hybrid to boost sales, according to a local media report.

LG ELECTRONICS

The new Google TV 2.0 manufactured by LG Electronics will be unveiled in January 2012 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, according to a local media report. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)