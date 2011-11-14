(Refiles to fix formatting)

SEOUL, Nov 15 Seoul shares may open lower on Tuesday as rising bond yields in Italy and other euro zone countries rekindled worries that the debt crisis in Europe is a long way from being resolved, even after leadership changes in Italy and Greece.

"Investors are growing nervous again on signs of trouble in Europe. The market will likely see very little buying appetite," said Lawrence Kim, a market analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Europe could be living through its toughest hour since World War Two as new leaders in Italy and Greece rushed to form governments and limit the damage from the euro zone debt crisis.

Banking stocks such as KB Financial Group may come under pressure after their U.S. peers fell sharply.

Memory chip makers like Samsung Electronics and Hynix Semiconductor may also decline after the U.S. Philadelphia semiconductor index lost 1.3 percent overnight.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 2.1 percent at 1,902.8 on Monday.

-------------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:24 GMT---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,251.78 -0.96% -12.070 USD/JPY 77.10 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.045 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD $1,779.59 -0.02% -0.300 US CRUDE $98.14 -0.86% -0.850 DOW JONES 12078.98 -0.61% -74.70 ASIA ADRS 117.66 -0.52% -0.61 ------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SUMMARY *Wall St falls as euro-zone bond yields rise *U.S. bonds rise on stocks' drop, euro-debt fears *Euro falls vs US dollar with more losses eyed *Oil falls on weak euro zone data, recession worry

STOCKS TO WATCH

SK TELECOM, HYNIX

SK Telecom has agreed to buy a 21 percent of Hynix Semiconductor for $3 billion in its biggest ever acquisition that will help the creditor-turned-shareholders find a new owner for the chipmaker after years of failure.

SHIPPIING FIRMS

Shipping companies like STX Pan Ocean may be hit after the Baltic Dry Index, which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities, fell 0.9 percent.

LG DISPLAY

The chairman of LG Display Co Ltd will meet the CEO of Apple this week to discuss LCD panel provision for Apple's new iPad and iPhone models, according to a local media report. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)