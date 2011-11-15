SEOUL, Nov 16 Seoul shares may open higher
on Wednesday buoyed by stronger-than-expected reports on the
U.S. economy, with eyes on GS Holdings after news GS
Caltex has successfully received numerous bids for a major
stake in its unit.
"The market will probably start off solidly, helped by
positive data from the United States. Euro zone risks persist,
but fears are waning slightly," said Kim Young-june, a market
analyst at SK Securities.
The U.S. economy showed signs it maintained speed into the
fourth quarter as retail sales increased in October and a gauge
of manufacturing in New York state rose this month for the first
time since May.
GS Holdings may be followed after a local media report GS
Caltex, owned by GS Holdings, received bids from about 10
companies for a 50 percent stake in its unit GS Power.
Hynix Semiconductor and Samsung Electronics
may also be lifted after news Amazon.com Inc's
Kindle Fire tablet uses components from the two
firms.
Ratings agency Moody's also placed Hynix, the world's No.2
memory chip maker, on review for an upgrade.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.88 percent at 1,886.12 points on Tuesday.
STOCKS TO WATCH
SHIPPING COMPANIES
Shipping firms like STX Pan Ocean may be lifted
after the Baltic Dry Index rose 1.5 percent overnight.
HYUNDAI DEPARTMENT STORE
Hyundai Department Store's subsidiary Hyundai Green Food Co
Ltd acquired 2.2 million shares of Livart Furniture
Co Ltd, South Korea's second largest home furniture
company, for 20.4 billion won($18.1 million), according to a
local media report.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
The world's No.1 memory chip maker plans to invest 90
million euros ($123 million) in the modernisation of its Slovak
operations and preparation of production of new TV
sets.
