* Growing fears about France chill sentiment
* Financials lead falls
* KEPCO outperforms on improved earnings
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Nov 16 Seoul shares fell on
Wednesday, giving up earlier gains of more than 1 percent, hit
by losses in financials including KB Financial Group
and on growing fears about France amid speculation of a possible
sovereign ratings downgrade.
"The market is reacting very sensitively to talk relating
Europe. Rumours that France may face a ratings downgrade chilled
investor sentiment," said Lee Jin-woo, a market analyst at Mirae
Asset Securities.
"French banks are substantially exposed to Italy due to
their large Italian treasury bond holdings," said Kim
Hyoung-ryoul, a market analyst at NH Investment & Securities.
France become the latest euro zone member to come under
pressure after a spike in its borrowing costs on jittery bond
markets fuelled concerns that the euro zone's second biggest
economy was also being sucked into the spiralling debt
crisis.
Institutions were sellers of a net 79.6 billion won ($70.7
million) worth of stocks, offloading shares for a second
straight session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 1.59 percent at 1,856.07 points, after rising to as high as
1,911.33 points.
Financials led falls, with Hana Financial Group
shedding 3.7 percent and Woori Finance Holdings down
3.1 percent.
Brokerages Samsung Securities and Mirae Asset
Securities fell 2.6 percent and 1 percent
respectively.
Korea Electric Power Corp outperformed, edging
down 0.4 percent after the state utility posted an operating
profit of 1.5 trillion won, swinging from the previous quarter's
803.6 billion won loss.
Defensive issues also outshone as preference for safer
assets grew.
Shares in CJ Corp, a food conglomerate, rose 2.8
percent and KT&G, a tobacco and ginseng
manufacturer, advanced 3.4 percent.
Hynix Semiconductor rose 1.4 percent, lifted
after news Amazon.com Inc's Kindle Fire tablet uses
components from the firm.
Ratings agency Moody's placing the world's No.2 memory chip
maker on review for an upgrade gave the stock further
help.
Shares in beer and spirits maker Hite Jinro
climbed 2 percent after local media reports domestic breweries
were planning price increases.
Lotte Midopa spiked 7.6 percent amid market
speculation it may be merged with Lotte Shopping,
though a Lotte Group spokesman dismissed the talk as "unlikely."
The KOSPI 200 index ended down 1.72 percent at
241.98 points, while the junior Kosdaq market fell 2.11
percent to 497.58 points.
Move on day -1.59 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr +9.5 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1126.150 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)