SEOUL, Nov 17 Seoul shares are seen
starting lower on Thursday amid growing doubts that governments
in Europe can contain the region's debt crisis, with banking
stocks seen particularly weak.
"The market will probably start off in negative territory as
global markets fared poorly," said Lee Kyoung-soo, a market
analyst at Shinyoung Securities.
France and Germany, Europe's two central powers, clashed on
Wednesday over whether the European Central Bank should
intervene more forcefully to halt the euro zone's accelerating
debt crisis after modest bond purchases failed to calm
markets.
Banking stocks such as KB Financial Group may be
hurt amid growing wariness about the sector and after the S&P
financial sector index fell 2.5 percent.
"Falls will be fairly contained. Growing preference for
safer assets will trigger some outflows, but emerging markets
are still more attractive compared to developed markets," Lee
added.
Retailers such as Lotte Shopping may be weighed
after data showed annual sales growth at South Korea's top
department stores hit the lowest in two and a half years in
October.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 1.59 percent at 1,856.07 points on Wednesday, after rising
to as high as 1,911.33 points.
-------------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:23 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,236.91 -1.66% -20.900
USD/JPY 77.04 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.000 -- -0.049
SPOT GOLD $1,761.39 -0.05% -0.900
US CRUDE $102.59 3.24% 3.220
DOW JONES 11905.59 -1.58% -190.57
ASIA ADRS 115.57 -1.87% -2.20
------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
*Wall Street falls, eyes banking contagion
*Euro zone fears, stock losses boost bonds
*Euro falls to 5-week lows as debt crisis deepens
*US oil soars past $100,Seaway reversal to ease glut
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYNIX SEMICONDUCTOR
Rambus Inc lost a $4 billion antitrust lawsuit
against Micron Technology and Hynix
Semiconductor.
LIFE INSURERS
State-run Korea Asset Management Corp (KAMCO) plans to pick
advisors next month to sell its 9.9 percent stake in unlisted
Kyobo Life Insurance Co Ltd, a source familiar with the
situation said.
KOREA EXPRESS, CJ GROUP COMPANIES
A consortium led by CJ Group member companies may lower its
agreed purchase price for a controlling stake in South Korea's
biggest logistics firm Korea Express by up to 10
percent.
STEELMAKERS
Nippon Steel Corp, the world's No.4 steelmaker,
said on Wednesday it plans a further 250,000-tonne cut in crude
steel output in October-March, joining some rivals in cutting
production amid increasingly uncertain market conditions.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)