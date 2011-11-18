* Foreign, institutional selling hurt

* LG Elec, Display shine amid hopes for a turnaround

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Nov 18 Seoul shares fell on Friday as investors dumped cyclical stocks such as refiners and shipyards and sought safer assets after borrowing costs for Europe's stricken economies rose.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 416 billion won ($368 million) worth of stocks, offloading shares for a second straight session, and institutions dumped a net 169 billion won, selling shares for a fourth consecutive session.

"Fears about Europe are widespread and that has chilled investor sentiment," said Kwak Joong-bo, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.

Greek police clashed with anti-austerity protesters and Italy announced sweeping reforms in response to a European debt crisis that on Thursday pushed borrowing costs for France and Spain sharply higher.

"The market will probably move between 1,800 and 1,900 points for some time," said Chung Seung-jae, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 2 percent at 1,839.17 points.

LG Electronics shares rose 2.4 percent and LG Display outperformed and ended flat amid growing hopes for a turnaround, analysts said.

"LG Electronics appears to have seen strong sales in October for its LTE phones and LCD TVs. This has in turn, boosted the demand for LG Display's panel products and the company has ramped up its production rate," said Daishin Securities analyst John Park.

But crude oil refiners and shipyards lost ground as investors dumped stocks that are particularly sensitive to economic cycles.

S-Oil Corp, the country's third-largest refiner, fell 3 percent. SK Innovation, the country's largest, shed 4 percent.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd fell 3.4 percent and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd lost 2.7 percent.

Shares in Taihan Electric Wire finished up 3.4 percent after the company said it has decided to sell its stake worth 45.5 billion won in Novelis Korea Ltd.

Tong Yang Life Insurance Co Ltd rallied 5.6 percent after the company said its majority shareholder was mulling the sale of its stake in the firm.

Seoul-based private equity fund Vogo Fund controls about 61 percent of the insurer, according to the company.

Lotte Shopping Co Ltd dropped 2.9 percent after hitting its lowest level in more than a year as sluggish department store sales fuelled concern about its profitability.

Lotte Shopping earlier this week reported that third-quarter operating profit dropped 57 percent from a year earlier.

"Investors are reacting sensitively to sluggish growth in sales and the lower profit reported by the company," said IBK Securities analyst Ahn Ji-young.

This comes shortly after the Fair Trade Commission forced department stores to lower commission rates charged to retail vendors, fuelling concern about shrinking margins.

Defensive stocks outperformed.

Hitejinro Co Ltd, a beer and spirits maker, advanced 3.9 percent, and Lotte Chilsung, a beverage maker, rose 0.5 percent.

The KOSPI 200 index ended down 2.1 percent at 239.43 points, while the junior Kosdaq market declined 0.68 percent to 503.09 points.

Move on day -2.0 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -10.3 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Editing by David Chance)