SEOUL, Jan 11 Seoul shares may extend
gains on Wednesday, after U.S. stocks rose to a five-month high
on hopes for strong corporate earnings, but investors remain
cautious due to Europe's debt problems, analysts said.
"Attention has switched back to Europe's moves to tackle its
debt crisis, as discord between countries is expected," said
Shin Joong-ho, a strategist at Hanwha Securities.
A central bank interest rate decision and options expiry
later this week will also keep investors wary, analysts added.
"Markets will react positively to U.S. stocks' rise but big
events ahead may bring volatility," said Kim Joo-yong, a market
analyst at Bookook Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 1.46 percent on Tuesday at 1,853.22 points, snapping a
three-session losing streak.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:27 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,292.08 0.89% 11.380
USD/JPY 76.81 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.963 -- 0.007
SPOT GOLD $1,629.40 -0.19% -3.090
US CRUDE $102.24 0.92% 0.930
DOW JONES 12462.47 0.56% 69.78
ASIA ADRS 118.30 1.67% 1.94
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest technology firm by
revenue, said its mobile phone shipments are likely to surpass
that of the industry's top-ranked Nokia this year.
[ID: nL6E8CA1IQ]
LOTTE CHILSUNG BEVERAGE
Lotte Group plans to build a 500 billion won ($432.26
million) beer production facility, a move seen threatening top
domestic breweries Hite Jinro Co Ltd and OB, the
Korea Economic Daily reported.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)