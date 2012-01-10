SEOUL, Jan 11 Seoul shares may extend gains on Wednesday, after U.S. stocks rose to a five-month high on hopes for strong corporate earnings, but investors remain cautious due to Europe's debt problems, analysts said. "Attention has switched back to Europe's moves to tackle its debt crisis, as discord between countries is expected," said Shin Joong-ho, a strategist at Hanwha Securities. A central bank interest rate decision and options expiry later this week will also keep investors wary, analysts added. "Markets will react positively to U.S. stocks' rise but big events ahead may bring volatility," said Kim Joo-yong, a market analyst at Bookook Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.46 percent on Tuesday at 1,853.22 points, snapping a three-session losing streak. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:27 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,292.08 0.89% 11.380 USD/JPY 76.81 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.963 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD $1,629.40 -0.19% -3.090 US CRUDE $102.24 0.92% 0.930 DOW JONES 12462.47 0.56% 69.78 ASIA ADRS 118.30 1.67% 1.94 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St at 5-month high; materials, banks lead >Fed officials signal more action may be needed >Euro rises vs dollar, more near-term gains likely >Oil rises on economic optimism, Iran concerns STOCKS TO WATCH SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest technology firm by revenue, said its mobile phone shipments are likely to surpass that of the industry's top-ranked Nokia this year. [ID: nL6E8CA1IQ] LOTTE CHILSUNG BEVERAGE Lotte Group plans to build a 500 billion won ($432.26 million) beer production facility, a move seen threatening top domestic breweries Hite Jinro Co Ltd and OB, the Korea Economic Daily reported. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)