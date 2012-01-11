SEOUL Jan 11 Seoul shares quickly turned negative after opening up 0.2 percent on Wednesday, with heavyweight issues mixed.

LG Display extended gains, rising 2.7 percent, after the head of the flat-screen maker said he expected LCD prices to rebound from late in the first quarter.

Samsung Electronics lost 0.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.15 percent to 1,850.48 points as of 0006 GMT. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)