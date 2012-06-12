SEOUL, June 13 Seoul shares are seen firmer on Wednesday, tracking global markets as investors eyed undervalued stocks, although gains are likely to be capped by persistent worries over Spanish debt and Greece's uncertain future in the euro zone. "We may see a volatile market showing a knee-jerk reaction to the daily news flow until the situation in Greece is clarified," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. "But investors are still buying on hopes that the European Union and European Central Bank will be soon pressured into decisive action that will put the fire out in this latest flare-up of the debt crisis," he added. Spain's benchmark bond yields on Tuesday touched a record-high since the start of the euro, stoking concerns over Madrid's ability to refinance itself in the bond market amid mounting public debt, before easing in late trade. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.66 percent to close at 1,854.74 points on Tuesday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:16 GMT-------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,324.18 1.17% 15.250 USD/JPY 79.58 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.664 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,610.00 0.03% 0.500 US CRUDE $83.47 0.18% 0.150 DOW JONES 12573.80 1.31% 162.57 ASIA ADRS 113.81 1.73% 1.93 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Wall Street bounces on cue from Spanish yields >Bond prices fall ahead of auctions >Euro rises, but gains seen fleeting >Brent slips, US crude edges up on spread trade ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KUMHO INDUSTRIAL CO ** **DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD ** Kumho Industrial Co said it had sold 946.5 billion won ($812 million) of assets to boost liquidity, including its 415.5 billion won stake in Daewoo Engineering & Construction to a private equity fund operated by Korea Finance Corp . **DONGKUK STEEL MILL CO ** Dongkuk Steel has secured a 500 billion won syndicated loan from Korea Development Bank and the South Korean government to fund the construction of its joint steel mill in Brazil with POSCO and Brazilian mining company Vale SA, according to local media. ($1 = 1170.5250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)