SEOUL, June 15 Seoul shares are likely to be trapped in a narrow range on Friday as investors brace for critical weekend elections in Greece that could determine whether the country stays in the euro zone. "Expectations of further stimulus from global central banks will provide some upside, but investors will want to wait for Greece before taking clear positions," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. Central banks from major economies stand ready to take steps to stabilise financial markets by providing liquidity and preventing a credit squeeze if the outcome of Greek elections on Sunday causes tumultuous trading, G20 officials told Reuters. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.65 percent to close at 1,871.48 points on Thursday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,329.10 1.08% 14.220 USD/JPY 79.44 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.642 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,623.59 0.08% 1.290 US CRUDE $84.45 0.64% 0.540 DOW JONES 12651.91 1.24% 155.53 ASIA ADRS 113.56 0.53% 0.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St rises on news central banks primed to act >Bonds fall as stock gains; mixed 30 year sale >Forex options show little faith in SNB euro floor >Oil rises as OPEC keeps output target steady ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SK HYNIX ** Woori Bank is selling a 1.4 percent stake in SK Hynix worth $202 million, offering 9.861 million shares at a discount of 0 to 3 percent from Thursday's closing price, IFR reported. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)