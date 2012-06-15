SEOUL, June 15 Seoul shares edged lower before the market opened on Friday, with investors bracing for a critical weekend election in Greece that could determine the country's future in the euro zone.

Large-cap technology shares fell early, with Samsung Electronics shedding 1.8 percent while SK Hynix declined 1.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.32 percent at 1,865.47 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)