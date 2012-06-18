* Analysts say short covering contributes to rally

* Investors eschew defensive plays to favour exporters

* G20, FOMC outcome to influence future momentum

SEOUL, June 18 South Korean shares rose on Monday as foreign investors snapped up shares in a relief rally after pro-bailout parties narrowly won a majority in elections in Greece, averting possible global financial turmoil for the time being.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 1.8 percent to close at 1,891.71 points, after retreating slightly from a intra-day high of 1,901.11.

"A large amount of capital fled the South Korean bourse as of last week, but at least part of that seems to have returned as fear of a Greek default abates," said Hong Soon-pyo, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Foreign investors bought a net 349 billion won ($300 million) on the main board. Analysts said that at least some of the rally appeared to be from short covering, as investors purchase a net total of 691 billion won ($592.83 million) through program trading.

The local primary index joined other bullish Asian markets, with the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan closing up 1.7 percent.

However, some asset markets retreated from the peaks reached earlier in the Asian trading day, as analysts warned the rally could prove short-lived with plenty of hurdles remaining for Europe. [ID: nL3E8HH0FO]

"The election outcome is fortunate, but the pro-bailout parties might call for a renegotiation of the terms of the rescue package," said Kim Seung-han, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

Market watchers also said the outcome of events such as this week's G20 summit or Federal Open Market Committee meeting could shift momentum.

Investors favoured aggressive plays by snapping up exporters such as automobiles and shipbuilders during Monday's run. Leading South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor rose 3.5 percent, while Samsung Heavy rose 5.13 percent.

Meanwhile, investors eschewed defensive plays such as food manufacturers, with fish product maker Dongwon Industries slipping 2.6 percent and Crown Confectionary falling 1.2 percent from the previous session.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks rose nearly 2 percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ climbed 1.6 percent. ($1 = 1165.6000 Korean won)

Move on day 1.81 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr 3.6 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting By Jungyoon Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)