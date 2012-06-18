* Analysts say short covering contributes to rally
* Investors eschew defensive plays to favour exporters
* G20, FOMC outcome to influence future momentum
SEOUL, June 18 South Korean shares rose on
Monday as foreign investors snapped up shares in a relief rally
after pro-bailout parties narrowly won a majority in elections
in Greece, averting possible global financial turmoil for the
time being.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
1.8 percent to close at 1,891.71 points, after retreating
slightly from a intra-day high of 1,901.11.
"A large amount of capital fled the South Korean bourse as
of last week, but at least part of that seems to have returned
as fear of a Greek default abates," said Hong Soon-pyo, an
analyst at Daishin Securities.
Foreign investors bought a net 349 billion won ($300
million) on the main board. Analysts said that at least some of
the rally appeared to be from short covering, as investors
purchase a net total of 691 billion won ($592.83 million)
through program trading.
The local primary index joined other bullish Asian markets,
with the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan
closing up 1.7 percent.
However, some asset markets retreated from the peaks reached
earlier in the Asian trading day, as analysts warned the rally
could prove short-lived with plenty of hurdles remaining for
Europe. [ID: nL3E8HH0FO]
"The election outcome is fortunate, but the pro-bailout
parties might call for a renegotiation of the terms of the
rescue package," said Kim Seung-han, an analyst at HI Investment
& Securities.
Market watchers also said the outcome of events such as this
week's G20 summit or Federal Open Market Committee meeting could
shift momentum.
Investors favoured aggressive plays by snapping up exporters
such as automobiles and shipbuilders during Monday's run.
Leading South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor rose
3.5 percent, while Samsung Heavy rose 5.13 percent.
Meanwhile, investors eschewed defensive plays such as food
manufacturers, with fish product maker Dongwon Industries
slipping 2.6 percent and Crown Confectionary
falling 1.2 percent from the previous session.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks rose nearly
2 percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ
climbed 1.6 percent. ($1 = 1165.6000 Korean won)
Move on day 1.81 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr 3.6 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting By Jungyoon Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)