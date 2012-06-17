SEOUL, June 18 Seoul shares are likely to see a moderate rise on Monday as the outcome of critical weekend elections in Greece gave way to investor relief, as pro-bailout parties in Greece were expected to win a slim parliamentary majority in elections and stave off the country's exit from the euro zone. "With the election results, immediate problems in Greece and Spain have a chance of being staved off by the end of June," said Rhoo Yong-seok, analyst with Hyundai Securities. "With the (U.S.) Federal Reserve committee meeting this week and also expected to hint to the market of possible further quantitative easing on the back of sluggish U.S. data, there should be moderate gains on the local bourse despite continued uncertainty." The euro and risk currencies jumped on Monday and global shares were poised to open higher as the risk of a Greek exit from the euro zone faded as the Greek election looked likely to yield a coalition government led by conservative New Democracy. However, analysts warned of more hurdles ahead as economies in Greece and Spain remain in crisis, and Greece's possible new majority intends to gain further concessions from the current bailout deal, such as measures to support growth. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.71 percent to close at 1,858.16 points on Friday. ----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:14 GMT--------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,342.84 1.03% 13.740 USD/JPY 79.05 0.2% 0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.586 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,622.39 -0.33% -5.400 US CRUDE $85.32 1.54% 1.290 DOW JONES 12767.17 0.91% 115.26 ASIA ADRS 115.37 1.59% 1.81 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Hope lifts Wall St before Greek election >Prices up before Greek elections, on weak US data >Euro up for 4th day on hopes of official action >Oil edges up awaiting Greece election result ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HYUNDAI HEAVY ** Hyundai Heavy, the world's largest shipbuilder, said it won three orders worth a total $600 million to build oil and gas rigs for an unidentified oil major in a statement on Sunday. (Reporting By Jungyoon Lee)