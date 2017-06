SEOUL, June 19 Seoul shares closed flat on Tuesday as investors stayed on the sidelines to see if European leaders would take bolder steps to resolve a debt crisis that is now seeing Spain's borrowing costs rise.

Energy and chemical stocks underperformed, with SK Innovation Co Ltd down 1.66 percent while LG Chem Ltd fell 1.52 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.06 point at 1,891.77. (Reporting By Jungyoon Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)