* Record Spanish bond yields underscore euro zone risk
* Asia mkts pare Monday's gains after subdued close for U.S.
stocks
* Samsung Electronics edges down on weak profit forecast
By Jung Yoon Lee
SEOUL, June 19 Seoul shares edged lower on
Tuesday morning, trading in a narrow range as persistent worries
about Spain's fiscal health eroded investor relief over Greece's
weekend election results that saw Asian market rallies on
Monday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.14 percent lower at 1,889.41 points as of 0230 GMT.
Yields on Spanish 10-year bonds climbed above
7 percent on Monday, a level considered unsustainable, reversing
an initial rally in risk assets that followed a narrow victory
by pro-bailout parties in Greece and highlighting the
persistence of European risks.
"Although anticipation before Wednesday's U.S. Federal Open
Market Committee meeting may cause some market movements, strong
momentum is unlikely to materialise today," said SK Securities
analyst Kim Young-joon.
He added that the ongoing G20 summit in Mexico was unlikely
to have a profound effect as the results of the meeting would be
formally announced after market closing.
Other Asian markets also slipped in early trading, tracing
weakness in European and U.S. equity markets that closed on a
subdued note on Monday.
The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan
was down 0.05 percent.
Shipbuilders saw dents in Monday's gains as world's largest
shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd fell 0.7
percent. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd
sagged 1.9 percent.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd edged down 0.7
percent as of 0210 GMT after Tong Yang Securities said in a
report that Samsung's second quarter profit was likely to
underperform initial forecasts on falling global mobile DRAM
prices and shrinking demand for existing smartphone products
before the Galaxy S III began its staggered launch in more than
25 nations so far.
About 1.4 trillion won ($1.23 billion) worth of shares had
exchanged hands by the middle of the day, with decliners
outnumbering winners 400 to 350.
Foreign investors had purchased a net 116 billion won
($100.25 million) worth of shares as of 0200 GMT, offsetting net
sales by institutions and retail investors.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.2
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ had edged 0.7 percent
higher.
($1 = 1157.0500 Korean won)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)