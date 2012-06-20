* Seoul stocks firmer on hopes for U.S. stimulus

* LG Display up 3 percent after leading LCD market in April

* Trading volume low with many investors on sidelines

By Jung Yoon Lee

SEOUL, June 20 Seoul shares made moderate gains on Wednesday morning on upside bets for further monetary stimulus from the U.S. Fed, although volume was weak with many investors looking for decisive measures from an imminent EU summit.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.36 percent at 1,898.63 as of 0200 GMT after opening up 0.87 percent at the highest level in 25 sessions.

"Trading volume has shrunk considerably as investors are waiting for decisive developments from the June 28-29 EU summit and other events," said Samsung Securities analyst Kim Sung-bong.

He said optimism over possible stimulus announcements by the U.S Federal Reserve might drive stocks higher towards the end of the session.

Asian markets firmed and the euro clung to most of the previous session's gains on Wednesday as investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve would extend its long-term bond-buying programme dubbed "Operation Twist" during a two-day policy-setting meeting that began on Tuesday.

The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan was up 0.41 percent as of 0200 GMT.

Although a Greek vote over the weekend supported candidates who back taking painful steps to remain in the euro zone, Europe's debt crisis remains a threat to the global economy. Spain on Tuesday paid a euro-era record price to sell short-term debt.

LG Display Co Ltd rose 3.39 percent after news that the company topped the global market for 9-inch-or-larger liquid-crystal displays (LCD) in terms of revenue and market share, overtaking unlisted Samsung Display Co Ltd in April for the first time in nine months, according to data provider DisplaySearch.

SK Hynix Inc climbed 2.31 percent after announcing early on Wednesday the acquisition of 100 percent of U.S. semiconductor developer Link A Media Devices (LAMD) Corp for 287 billion won ($248 million). Link A Media Devices researches and develops NAND Flash controllers.

Trading volume on the main board was weak, with just 1.36 trillion won ($1.18 billion) worth of shares exchanging hands near mid-session, compared with a 30-day average of 4.14 trillion won. Advancers outnumbered decliners 490 to 280.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.32 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.87 percent higher.

($1 = 1156.4250 Korean won) (Editing by Chris Lewis)