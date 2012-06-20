SEOUL, June 21 Seoul shares are likely to open
flat or retreat slightly on Thursday after U.S. Stocks edged
down on disappointment that moves by the Federal Reserve to
stimulate the U.S. economy only matched investor expectations
rather than exceeded them.
"The local bourse has been on the rise for the past three
sessions, so the Fed refraining from anything stronger than an
extension of Operation Twist for now is likely to cause a flat
or a slightly down session," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at
Daishin Securities.
The Fed cut economic forecasts and extended its "Operation
Twist", a bond-buying program designed to lower long-term rates
and stimulate growth, to the end of 2012, dashing some hopes in
the market for a third round of quantitative easing [ID:
nL1E8HKENK]
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.65 percent to close at 1904.12 points on Wednesday.
---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:10 GMT-----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,355.69 -0.17% -2.290
USD/JPY 79.51 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.650 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,606.49 0.07% 1.110
US CRUDE $81.80 0.00% 0.000
DOW JONES 12824.39 -0.10% -12.94
ASIA ADRS 117.69 0.22% 0.26
-----------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St edges down in volatile post-Fed trade
>Most bonds slip, 30-yr up as Fed extends buying
>Dollar slips versus euro in choppy trade after Fed
>Oil hits 18-month low as stockpiles rise
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**HI-MART **
Lotte Shopping announced after the market close on Wednesday
it had submitted a final bid to acquire a 65.25 percent stake in
Hi-mart Co Ltd, estimated to be worth around 1
trillion Korean won ($870 million). The Chosun Ibo reported on
Thursday it will face competition from South Korean private
equity fund MBK Partners.
SK Networks Co Ltd and Shinsegae Co Ltd
, which had each submitted initial bids in May,
announced on Wednesday they had dropped out of the bidding.
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **
A Dutch court ordered Apple Inc to pay damages to
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd over a patent violation
in the Netherlands, in the latest development in a protracted
legal battle between Apple and Samsung in about a dozen
countries for the last few years.
($1 = 1,151.0000 Korean won)
(Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by John Mair)